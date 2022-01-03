A wanted man was arrested Thursday on a warrant and a drug charge.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk police were called to the 300 block of Madison Avenue for a possible disturbance. When officers arrived, they had contact with two males — one of whom was identified as 25-year-old Joe Nash Jr., homeless.
A check of Nash’s license showed an active Madison County arrest warrant, and he was taken into custody. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his coat pocket.
Nash then also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.