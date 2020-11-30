NORFOLK — A disturbance Saturday night resulted in a pair of arrests on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police responded Saturday at 9:45 p.m. to an apartment at 1204 Norfolk Ave. for a disturbance. Monalisa Passanando, 60, Norfolk, and Dianna L Butts, 58, Madison, were involved in the disturbance.
During the investigation, officers recovered two glass pipes that tested positive for methamphetamine. Both Passanando and Butts were arrested, Bauer said.
They were both housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.