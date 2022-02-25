OMAHA — A Wisner man received a lengthy prison term this week for drug-related activities.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Kaden Henry, 23, Wisner, was sentenced on Wednesday in Omaha by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and money laundering. Henry received a sentence of 168 months’ imprisonment with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Henry also was ordered to pay a fine of $8,000. There is no parole in the federal system.
Beginning in mid-2018, a Drug Enforcement Administration task force started investigating the methamphetamine distribution operation of David Short in the Omaha area.
The investigation included a court-ordered Title III interception of phone calls and text messages, allowing agents to identify the scope of the conspiracy and its members. As part of this investigation, Henry was identified as a source of methamphetamine that was delivering to the Omaha area.
On Oct. 29, 2020, Henry delivered 387 grams of pure methamphetamine to an undercover DEA agent. On Nov. 12, 2020, Henry was arrested and was in possession of 2 pounds of methamphetamine. A search of Henry’s residence revealed another pound of methamphetamine.
Additional evidence showed that Henry was sending the money obtained from the sale of methamphetamine to Sinaloa, Mexico.
The effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. The case was investigated by the DEA, Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department.