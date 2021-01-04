A woman yelling at passing traffic in Norfolk caught the attention of the public and then police.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called at 9:14 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to the area of First Street and Norfolk Avenue. The caller stated that there was a woman yelling at the passing traffic.
An officer located the woman and identified her as Nicole R. Hartman, 39, homeless. She was agitated and appeared under the influence of an intoxicant, Bauer said.
Officers recovered an abandoned duffel bag and blanket on the sidewalk. The bag contained Hartman’s Nebraska identification card and a small plastic baggie, Bauer said.
The bag appeared to be cut off from a sandwich bag as it was only a corner piece. The bag reportedly contained a powdery residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Hartman was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.