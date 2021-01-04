NDN Arrested action 2

A woman yelling at passing traffic in Norfolk caught the attention of the public and then police.

Capt. Mike Bauer said police were called at 9:14 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to the area of First Street and Norfolk Avenue. The caller stated that there was a woman yelling at the passing traffic.

An officer located the woman and identified her as Nicole R. Hartman, 39, homeless. She was agitated and appeared under the influence of an intoxicant, Bauer said.

Officers recovered an abandoned duffel bag and blanket on the sidewalk. The bag contained Hartman’s Nebraska identification card and a small plastic baggie, Bauer said.

The bag appeared to be cut off from a sandwich bag as it was only a corner piece. The bag reportedly contained a powdery residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Hartman was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials insisted Monday that there was “still hope” ofnfinding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village north of the capital. Three people are still missing.

Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world

Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world

The campaign to vanquish the coronavirus is picking up speed, with Britain beginning to dispense the second vaccine in its arsenal Monday, and India, the world’s second-most populous country, authorizing its first shots.

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes tanker in strait

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes tanker in strait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.