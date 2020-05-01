Shawn Messerlie of Leigh was named as the new Colfax County Sheriff Tuesday.
Messerlie’s predecessor, Paul Kruse, resigned in late March. Messerlie will serve out the remainder of his term, said Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney.
“I am truly blessed and very thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Colfax County,” Messerlie said after the county board gave its approval.
Messerlie — who also has worked for three other sheriff’s departments in Northeast Nebraska — joined the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 2009. He was promoted to jail administrator in 2016. He was in charge of the county’s work release program, house arrest program, sex offender registry and various other programs and responsibilities, Kracl said.
Before coming to Colfax County, Messerlie served as a lieutenant in Thurston County, a deputy in Cedar County, a jailer in Dakota County and a dispatcher, jailer, transport office and deputy in Union County, South Dakota.