Shawn Messerlie

SHAWN MESSERLIE of Leigh has been named the new Colfax County Sheriff.

 Courtesy photo

Shawn Messerlie of Leigh was named as the new Colfax County Sheriff Tuesday.

Messerlie’s predecessor, Paul Kruse, resigned in late March. Messerlie will serve out the remainder of his term, said Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney.

“I am truly blessed and very thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Colfax County,” Messerlie said after the county board gave its approval.

Messerlie — who also has worked for three other sheriff’s departments in Northeast Nebraska — joined the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy in 2009. He was promoted to jail administrator in 2016. He was in charge of the county’s work release program, house arrest program, sex offender registry and various other programs and responsibilities, Kracl said.

Before coming to Colfax County, Messerlie served as a lieutenant in Thurston County, a deputy in Cedar County, a jailer in Dakota County and a dispatcher, jailer, transport office and deputy in Union County, South Dakota.

Tags

In other news

Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day

Virus worries haunt workers demanding rights on May Day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — No job at all, or a job without enough protections — millions of workers worldwide marked international labor day trapped between hunger and fear Friday, as more countries and states reopen for business even though the coronavirus is far from vanquished.

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab 'mistake'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus on the world due to some kind of horrible “mistake,” and his intelligence agencies said they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic m…