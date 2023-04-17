Consultants to help Humphrey St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family merge 7-12 grades are being interviewed.
In February, Archbishop George Lucas announced the two schools would merge into one secondary school at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
That process is ongoing.
“At this time, the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools Office and school leadership are preparing to screen potential consultants. Once selected, the consultant will help a local planning team formulate and submit a merger plan to Archbishop George Lucas by Dec. 1, 2023. Parents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts with school leaders and the selected consultant in the plan’s creation. More information on that process will be provided later this spring,” said Riley Johnson, spokesman for the Archdiocese of Omaha.
In his February press release, Archbishop Lucas said:
According to the Nebraska Department of Education, there are two merger options available:
— Holy Family-Lindsay grades 7-12 join St. Francis, and Humphrey. St. Francis’ name and branding (school colors, logo, mascot, signage, etc.) are maintained.
— Holy Family-Lindsay grades 7-12, and St. Francis-Humphrey grades 7-12, merge at St. Francis but create a new school name and branding.
He said looking into the future of the two schools began last spring with the Journey of Faith pastoral planning process.
The Journey of Faith examines the future of parishes and schools as the archdiocese faces a priest shortage, declining participation in parish life, and significant demographic changes.
Also, the teacher shortage is another challenge the archdiocese and all schools are dealing with, which makes it difficult for schools to hire enough certified teachers to teach in their endorsed subject matter.
Archbishop Lucas also said, “While the Journey of Faith focuses first on parishes, schools are connected since parishes support them. The geographic proximity of St. Francis and Holy Family provides a unique opportunity to preserve the blessing of Catholic education for future generations by combining resources.”