LINDSAY — The arrival of a long-anticipated letter from the Archdiocese of Omaha has left many residents here with more questions about what lies ahead for the Catholic schools.
On Feb. 14, the Omaha Archdiocese of Omaha announced via a letter received by mail it would merge grades 7-12 at Lindsay Holy Family with Humphrey St. Francis beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of its decision on the families of parishes.
Students from Holy Family will attend school at St. Francis, and the Rev. Eric Olsen said St. Francis has the room to add students.
The letter from Archbishop George Lucas arrived in mail boxes, and there were other documents not sent to parishioners. Both documents, including a FAQ sheet, stated that according to the Nebraska Department of Education, there are two options related to the merger.
The first option is Holy Family grades 7-12 joins St. Francis, and St. Francis’ name and branding — including school colors, logos, mascot and signage — would be maintained. The second option is Holy Family grades 7-12 and St. Francis grades 7-12 merge at St. Francis but create a new school name and branding.
“The two school communities and an archdiocesan-provided consultant will determine the best merger option for grades 7-12,” the FAQ sheet said.
The merger will include “all aspects of middle and high school life,” according to the letter. That includes sports and all extracurricular activities.
Olsen said the cost of rebranding — if that is chosen — could be paid for through donations or as a budgetary item. The archdiocese will hire a consultant to help both communities and schools through this process.
Deacon Tim McNeil said in an email Monday that a consultant would be hired sooner rather than later: “We have not targeted a date. Both school communities will have to select planning committee members.”
The archdiocese held meetings with parishes and, in April 2022, announced Rural Family G Family of Parishes would include Holy Family, St. Francis, St. Michael’s in Tarnov, St. Mary’s in Leigh and Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Clarkson. Platte Center is grouped with the three Columbus parishes, and the Duncan parish is in Rural Family I.
The creation of parish families is a direct result of a shrinking pool of priests.
At that time, McNeil said, “The numbers show that within the Omaha Archdiocese’s 23 counties, there are 105 active priests, and it projects that by 2032 there will be 84 priests, based on two ordinations a year. That means there won’t be enough priests to cover all of the parishes.”
The priest shortage is caused by a few factors, including smaller families, which creates a more shallow pool from which to draw, McNeil previously had said.
“I think it’s a reflection across all denominations a decline in faith-life, in that you have fewer and fewer people who outwardly and daily practice their faith, and that reduces the number even greater for potential priests,” he had said.
There also are fewer parishioners.
“I think our Mass attendance has declined 42% since 2003,” he said.
In his letter, Archbishop Lucas said, “While the Journey of Faith focuses first on parishes, our schools are deeply connected to this process. The reason for this is that our schools, which have been a tremendous benefit for generations, are supported so strongly by our parish communities. Just as we desire flourishing for our parishes, we desire flourishing for our schools.”
He also wrote that the decision to merge came through local consultation.
“Having consulted locally on the question of the future of Catholic education in northern Platte County over the past year, I have come to the decision that now is the time to merge grades 7-12 of the schools at St. Francis in Humphrey and Holy Family in Lindsay into one secondary school, in order to position Catholic secondary education more securely in the coming years.”
The merger will involve all aspects of middle and high school life, the archbishop said.
“The future of both schools is only together. Their geographic proximity provides a unique opportunity to secure the blessing of Catholic education for future generations by combining resources,” he said.
The archbishop’s letter goes on to state that Olsen will guide a planning team from both schools to work on the merger. He wrote the merger also is being done because of the national teacher shortage, which has affected St. Francis and Holy Family.
“In many schools, this has led to a rise in creative solutions, including the use of virtual learning. Our schools are to be commended for their resourcefulness and ingenuity in facing these problems of our time,” he said.
McNeil said the proposal is requested by Dec. 1, 2023, so the implementation can take place for the fall semester of 2024.
Olsen said he did not seek change.
“It has been my desire to see the two schools come together at some level. Evidence can be seen in the surveys I asked the communities to respond to, along with the cooperation between the two schools with one-act and speech activities,” he said in an email.
“The Journey of Faith planning committee includes members from both communities. The recommendation about the schools submitted by the Journey of Faith committee was to keep both schools separate, NO CHANGE. That recommendation comes from the desires of members within both communities,” he wrote in an e-mail.
However, the merger will address serious issues.
“A presentation provided to the communities in August outlined the current reality of the priest shortage in the archdiocese as well as the teacher shortage across the state. This merger will also allow the pastor to be more visible and present to the 7-12 students and teachers who will be in one building,” Olsen said.
Olsen wrote that school leaders would meet with the superintendent of schools soon to formulate a plan for next steps, which will include the selection of members to join the merger committee and potential consultants to assist with the process.
Archbishop Lucas’s letter said there would be an employee retention plan.
“There will be opportunities for the staff at both buildings to continue their employment within the merger plan,” Olsen wrote. “With teachers properly endorsed in their subject areas, we envision an opportunity for more elective offerings for students.”
If teachers would choose to leave either school system, there would be an internal evaluation on whether they would be replaced, he continued. Regarding the two principals, another school within the family of parishes — St. John in Clarkson, an elementary school — has a teacher facilitator who leads the school.
“There will be conversation about more engagement with St. John school and having one of our two principals become more engaged in the administrative duties at St. John,” Olsen said.
Going forward, Olsen said the public would be involved.
“A successful merger plan would include some level of public input. The selected consultant will assist us in the way the public input is gathered,” he wrote.