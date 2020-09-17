The annual Mercy Meals Pack Away Hunger event, which typically draws nearly 700 volunteers, has been canceled this year. The event had been scheduled to take place on Oct. 4 at the DeVent Center in Norfolk.
Mercy Meals of Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that allows volunteers to package nourishing food that will be delivered by the Orphan Grain Train to children in need throughout the world. Orphanages, refugee camps, feeding centers, disaster relief centers and local food pantries are among the several recipients of food packaged by Mercy Meals.
This year would have marked the 13th year for the Pack Away Hunger event in Norfolk, which draws volunteers from local and area churches, organizations and businesses. The Northeast Community College women’s softball and men’s basketball teams also were scheduled to volunteer at this year’s event, according to Rhonda Wrenholt, director of Mercy Meals.
“Like most events this year with a lot of people planned to be in one place at the same time, we just didn’t consider it safe enough to gather so many people come October,” Wrenholt said.
The event typically involves several groups of about 10 people each teaming up to pack meals in one of three 90-minute sessions. At the 2019 event, volunteers prepared 145,734 meals for shipment. Last year’s meals were delivered to hundreds of people in need in Ghana and Guatemala.
Shipments from Mercy Meals of Norfolk have reached more than 20 countries since the organization’s first year, and the decision regarding where shipments are sent is made by Orphan Grain Train, Wrenholt said.
“Everyone always has such a generous heart, and we’re extremely appreciative of all the help we always get,” Wrenholt said. “There are some countries who have quite dire food needs, and that’s especially the case this year. So we’re still encouraging people to send in monetary donations to help cover the cost of packaging the food.”
Because of directed health mandates, Mercy Meals had not been able to pack meals from the beginning of March until earlier this month, Wrenholt said. Those who are interested in scheduling a packing session at Mercy Meals’ downtown location may call the nonprofit at 402-649-6401 or message the Mercy Meals of Nebraska Facebook page.
The next Pack Away Hunger event will be Oct. 3, 2021.