Depression, isolation and suicides are some of the problems that churches and behavior health workers have been dealing with in 2020.
James Conley, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Lincoln, and Sheri Dawson, director of the division of behavioral health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shared their observations Monday related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Beyond the material and economic pains, the pandemic has also caused emotional and spiritual setbacks (from) lack of human interaction,” Conley said during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ press conference in Lincoln.
The elderly and those with mental illness have been hit hard. Sadly, there has been increased substance abuse and suicides during these times, he said.
“Some of you may know that I have recently taken a leave of absence and just returned on Nov. 13 after 11 months away dealing with my own physical fatigue and also anxiety and depression,” Conley said. “I know personally that mental health issues are real health issues, and they’re really on the rise during this pandemic.”
The pandemic has complicated these types of issues, they said, and the immunizations can’t come soon enough. Everyone longs to return to their previous way of life, including in-person conversations, he said.
Advent is a time for hope, with the birth of Jesus. That includes this year and the hope that the vaccinations might signal the beginning of the end of the pandemic, Conley said.
Ricketts said with the limitations on gatherings and all the steps that have been taken to slow the virus, there have been opportunities for people to become isolated.
Ricketts said the Centers for Disease Control recently had a survey in which 40% of Americans reported having some sort of mental health issues. Within that survey, more than 10% had thoughts of suicide, which was more than doubled from the previous year, he said.
Among those 18 to 34, that number jumped to more than 25%, Ricketts said. The Kim Foundation did research in the Omaha area and found suicide deaths among those under 20 more than doubled, and was more than 10 times the rate of the number of people under 20 who died of the coronavirus, he said.
Mental health needs to be treated like physical health. If someone breaks an arm or gets diabetes, they see a doctor, Ricketts said.
Dawson said she appreciated the bishop’s message of hope and the sharing of his own personal experience of dealing with mental health issues.
“I think the more that we can in Nebraska normalize that health care conversation to include mental health and substance abuse disorders, the more that we can reach people and have them be OK with seeking help,” Dawson said.
Loneliness is a strong feeling that can occur no matter the social connectedness one actually has, Dawson said.
Social isolation and feeling as though one is not connected can exacerbate individuals’ thoughts, feelings and behaviors, so it is critical to recognize and be OK with talking about loneliness, she said.
Managing expectations and controlling the things that one can control may help. Many times during the holidays, people will romanticize how the holiday celebrations will be and relationships they have with family members, Dawson said.
“You really need to manage those expectations and embrace the imperfect because we know that is really going to be part of this season,” she said.
Conley said the pandemic has changed the way that the Lincoln diocese, Catholic schools and other institutions have operated.
“Our goal has been to ensure the safety of our people as best we can,” Conley said. “That means taking extra precautions.”
Teachers, parents, priests, nuns and others have worked hard to fulfill the mission of preaching the gospel of Jesus to the world, and that includes flexibility.
Churches, for example, have been sanitized regularly, with parishioners practicing social distancing and masks. That has helped to keep the churches open, along with most of the pews marked off to be open every other one, he said.
Masses and church services also have been available by live-stream or other methods. And while the technology is helpful, it isn’t the same as worshipping in person, the bishop said.
Many churches had been operating at a maximum of 25% of capacity, which recently went to 50% when the state’s directed health measures went from orange to yellow.
Conley said with Christmas worship, many parishes will be offering more Masses and opening up nearby halls and rooms to accommodate more people.
“It will be a different kind of Christmas than we ever experienced before, but nonetheless it is the same Jesus Christ and the same Savior who brings peace, who brings love, who brings joy to the world and unity. And we need all those things.”
During this time, Dawson said, sleep, exercise and nutrition are important. She also encouraged people to reach out to one another through phone calls, cards or even drawings.