MADISON — A hearing to determine if a Norfolk man accused of murder was mentally competent took place Thursday, but it remains unclear if he can stand trial.
Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon appeared before Madison County District Judge Mark Johnson on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn of the Lincoln Regional Center, where Morejon is being treated, provided testimony.
Bohn said Morejon could offer a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, but was not competent enough to enter a not guilty plea.
This is because Castaneda-Morejon suffers from delusions that he intends to offer as testimony. This means he could not help his attorneys prepare a defense, but could help prove a claim of insanity, Bohn said.
Morejon’s delusions are illogical, irrational and go beyond the normal experience, Bohn said.
Additionally, Bohn said that the stress of a trial could exacerbate the delusions and other symptoms of Morejon’s mental illness.
Bohn said she is confident that Morejon is suffering from a legitimate mental illness.
It is unlikely that Morejon’s condition will improve any further, Bohn said.
County Attorney Joseph Smith and Morejon’s attorneys, Todd Lancaster and Public Defender Matthew Headley, will have until Aug. 24 to submit briefs to the court on how to proceed.
Castaneda-Morejon is accused of stabbing his neighbor, Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, to death in August 2017. Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted, he faces either life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Castaneda-Morejon has since been found incompetent to stand trial and has been housed at the Lincoln Regional Center since May 2018.