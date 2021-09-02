Both of the men who allegedly robbed Speedee Mart on Omaha Avenue on Wednesday have been arrested by the Norfolk Police Division.
Detectives were able to identify two suspects with the help of area business surveillance video cameras, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The two men were identified as Kain A. Brandt, 26, and Patrik C. Cole, 25, both of Norfolk.
Cole was arrested on Wednesday and Brandt on Thursday. Both were arrested in connection with the robbery, Bauer said.
Detectives found clothing that was worn during the robbery along with a BB gun pistol that was identified as the gun used in the robbery. Cole is in the Madison County Jail, and Brandt is in the Norfolk City Jail awaiting transfer to the county jail, Bauer said.
Original story posted Sept. 1 at 10:51 a.m.
Police investigating armed robbery at local gas station
The Norfolk Police Division is investigating a reported armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer said at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a robbery at Speedy Mart, located at 101 E. Omaha Ave. A male allegedly entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, Bauer said.
The clerk complied and the suspect left, according to Bauer, and no injuries were reported. An investigation remains active, and detectives are following up on leads.