Two Norfolkans who allegedly fled a loud party early Sunday morning were arrested after they were caught on foot.
Capt. Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division said police were called shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday to a noise complaint at a residence in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street. When officers arrived, they found a loud party with a large number of people inside of an apartment, he said.
While officers were attempting to investigate the complaint, two men attempted to flee the residence by crawling out of a window. Brenden D. Brown 28, Norfolk, and Jose Bmanuel Morales 22, Norfolk, crawled out of a window and attempted to run away from the police, Reiman said.
After a foot pursuit, they were caught and arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. Both men were booked into the Norfolk City Jail.
Brown later posted bond and was released. Morales was later transported to the Madison County Jail.