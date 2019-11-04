A new memorial garden is being planned at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk.
The garden will feature greenery, a brick walkway, tree and benches, all of which may be dedicated to a person or pet, in front of the shelter building at 1000 E. Omaha Ave.
Plans are to have the garden finished by next summer.
“We want to give our community a place to visit to remember loved ones of all species while also supporting our shelter and the homeless animals in it,” said Lisa Doescher, shelter manager.
The garden was designed by the animal shelter management and Guaranteed Landscaping of Norfolk.
For information on dedicating items in honor of loved ones, pet or human, in the memorial garden, contact Amber Anderson at 402-750-2238.