For landowners and communities affected by proposed carbon pipelines, a series of meetings are planned for later this week.
Shelli L. Meyer, who grew up on a farm in Wayne County that is still in the family, said she would encourage anyone interested in the topic or whose property would be affected to attend one of the meetings.
“I am just protecting my fourth-generation farm and my lifelong neighbors, which include my cousins,” she said.
Meyer, who now lives in Iowa, said she had been doing lots of research but also has contacts at Sierra Club Iowa, BOLD Nebraska and Nebraska Easement Action Team. She also attends the Sierra Club Iowa Zoom meeting every Wednesday night.
Two companies are trying to secure easements for carbon pipelines across Northeast Nebraska.
Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT) had a representative earlier this year handing out flyers during a carbon pipeline open house in Battle Creek sponsored by one of the companies.
The flyer describes NEAT as a nonprofit that helped to stop the Keystone XL pipeline from using eminent domain. It states that it is now working with landowners to prevent corporations from using eminent domain for carbon pipelines.
Meetings are scheduled for Thursday, March 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Table Coffee House, 203 Main St. in Wayne. Another one is scheduled for Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at CK Grill and Bar, 4018 S. Ninth St. in Columbus.
Norfolk will host a meeting on Friday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. It will be at the Divots Conference Center in the Rooftop Terrace room, 4200 W. Norfolk Ave.
The final meeting will be in Grand Island, also on Friday.
Meyer said one of the concerns is that eminent domain could be given to a private company to landowners who don’t want to sell land easements.