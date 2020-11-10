The Norfolk Public Schools board of education met for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the central administration office, 512 Phillip Ave.
The meeting lasted 2 hours, 52 minutes.
Board members present: Arnie Robinson, Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Patti Gubbels and Bob Waite.
Others in attendance: Multiple district administrators.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Board members approved a remote learning option for students during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
— Administrators approved compensation increases for teachers who sub during planning periods.
— Board members approved COVID-19 bonuses for substitute employees.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved the addition of a remote learning option for students in the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
— Approve the 2021-22 negotiated agreement for certificated staff, as negotiated with the NCEA.
— Approved the hiring of an additional special education teacher for the second semester.
— Approved temporary COVID bonuses for substitutes.
— Approved an increase in the compensation provided to teachers when they sub during their plan periods.
— Approved the 2021-22 calendar.
— Granted permission to let bids for grades K-2 TWIG Science Program and materials.
— Approved the first reading of board policies 6283-6920 (Instruction).
— Approved the first reading of board policies 4025 (Professional Boundaries), 4031 (Injury Leave), 5008 (Attendance Policy and Excessive Absenteeism), 8342 (Designated Method of Giving Notice of Meetings) and 4270 (Staff Payments During Closure).
— Approved the second and final reading of board policies 6000-6282 related to instruction.
— Approved the resignation of Patti Gubbels, effective Dec. 31.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.