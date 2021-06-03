The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house and public hearing in Norfolk on Thursday, June 3, regarding the impacts of the 2019 flooding and future mitigation plans.
The meeting will give area residents a chance to comment on the 2019 flooding, including the impact, repairs and improvements made since the flood. Residents also may give feedback on recovery efforts and learn more about floodplain regulation resources, said Adele Phillips, flood mitigation planner at the department of natural resources.
The open house, co-sponsored by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Divots Conference Center at 4200 W. Norfolk Ave.
The open house and public hearing are part of the process to develop a statewide flood hazard mitigation plan. Phillips said the development phase of the plan will help Nebraskans by:
— Increasing understanding of Nebraska's flood risks.
— Giving local communities a plan to build on.
— Positioning Nebraska and its communities for more funding.
— Incorporating Nebraskans' concerns into future planning.
Once developed, the plan will identify cost-effective flood mitigation strategies and identify opportunities to implement flood hazard mitigation strategies that reduce the impact of flood events, Phillips said.
The plan should be finalized by December 2022. Once completed, it will be an important resource for local governments and natural resource districts to develop their own plans, Phillips said.
“ (The 2019) flood event significantly impacted numerous communities and individual Nebraskans,” Phillips said. “Coordination and communication between state and local entities implementing flood mitigation strategies is essential to maximize federal funds for flood mitigation efforts. The creation of an updated state flood hazard mitigation plan will be a means to these ends.”