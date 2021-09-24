NORFOLK — The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District did not hold its monthly board meeting Thursday night in Norfolk as scheduled. It has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. The public meeting notice was not published, therefore, the board could not meet.

The agenda still includes:

— Discuss standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the district.

— Discuss proposed Phase 2 Groundwater Management Area in Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.

— Discuss work contract for the completion of flow meter preventive maintenance services in the district.

— Acceptance of pickup bid.

