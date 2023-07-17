A project update meeting that will highlight Benjamin Avenue, First Street construction and Michigan Avenue work will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., in Norfolk. The public is invited to attend.

Representatives from the project contractors will be on hand to share current progress and answer questions.

Those who attend are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.

Tags

In other news

Notes from the City of Norfolk

Notes from the City of Norfolk

25th Street closure for water tower removal; Fire training to be conducted Saturday; Outdoor warning siren at 1804 N. 16th St. not working.

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Officers on Sunday shot and killed a man wanted in four weekend killings near Atlanta during an exchange of gunfire, with a sheriff's deputy and two police officers wounded while trying to take the suspect into custody, authorities said.