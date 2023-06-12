HUMPHREY — A decision on whether to move forward with a bond issue to finance a new 7-12 school will be decided during a special meeting of the Humphrey Public School Board of Education.
The board is set to meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the music room, which is Room 107. The meeting is open to the public.
If the board agrees to move forward with a bond issue, the vote will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, by mail.
According to election commissioner Eryn Roberts, if the bond issue goes through, “it looks like ballots will be sent out July 24 and they will need to be received before 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.”
The series of advisory committee meetings have been held since March explaining the project, the need for the new facility, cost and tax impact. The design of the building also has been refined.
The final cost will be presented at the special meeting.
Initial projections had the facility in the $35 million to $39 million range. That final figure will be presented at the June 22 meeting. The tax implications also will become more clear.
If the board of education votes to move forward with building a new facility, it will call for the bond election in June, followed by the information campaign in June, July and August.
The final design will be developed between August and January 2024, and construction will take place March 2024 through January 2025.
Over the course of the advisory committee meetings, staff, administrators and board members discussed the need for more space in the current facility.
Board president Ron Zach has stated Humphrey Public School’s enrollment has grown from 248 students in 2013-14 to 286 students in 2022-23.
One of the biggest areas of growth and need is more space for special education services.
HPS has 51 students who have a variety of special needs. Those 51 students are a combined number between HPS, St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family. HPS serves 33 school-age students. In addition to those 33, there are five students in preschool, bringing the total to 38 students in the building who received services.
Those students receive a combination of resource support, physical therapy, occupational therapy, behavior supports and consultation from other ESU service providers as needed.
At HPS there are three special education teachers and just two classrooms, and rooms and resources must be shared. Also sharing this space are the physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech pathologist, school psychologist and other ESU service providers.
Other areas in need of more space include vocational ag, FFA, industrial technology, family and consumer sciences, and business/technology.
Because this is an ag-based area, with larger room for agriculture and skilled technical trades, more space is needed to better educate students and to offer additional programs.
There also has been discussion on more space for the arts and distance learning.