It appears some background work, including a meeting ahead of Thursday’s public hearing before the Madison County Joint Planning Commission, helped to work out concerns over a proposed cattle feeding operation that seeks to expand slightly.
Dawn Winkelbauer was seeking a change of zoning from agriculture transitional to general agriculture on property at 54913 Half Mile Road, Norfolk. Related to this request, commissioners also approved the application of Bronson and Jill Stonacek to operate a medium confined animal operation of 525 head of cattle on the same property at 54913 Half Mile Road.
Both requests were approved 7-0 by the commissioners following public hearings. They will next be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, likely on Tuesday, May 10.
Although the property owners have different names, it is in the same family. The northern quarter section is in the City of Norfolk’s well field, and the southern quarter is not.
There had been a lot of meetings ahead of Thursday’s public hearing, including a pre-planning meeting at which commissioners and others could ask questions.
“Fortunately, everybody is working together in the best interests of everybody,” said Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator.
The applicants hired Settje Agri-Services and Engineering, which designs and constructs livestock feeding and dairy operations, including manure management and environmental compliance.
Representatives of Settje said the Stonaceks could already have up to 299 head on both the north and south quarter of land for a total of nearly 600 head. That’s without seeking anything from the county.
They would like to put a deep bit barn to feed up to 525 head and would be willing to put it on the south quarter of land if the City of Norfolk and Madison County would be agreeable. The 299 head would then be in open pens in the northern half of the quarter-section.
In exchange for this, the family would be willing to install three monitoring wells and pay for the testing of them twice a year. One of the wells will be upstream, and the two others will be downstream.
The pit will be 12 feet deep and lined with concrete. It also will have manure storage for up to 365 days, more than twice as long as the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requires. That way, manure application can take place when it will do the most good with the growth of the crops. It will be injected. The family has enough land to take care of all of the manure application.
Dennis Watts, the City of Norfolk’s former water and sewer director, and Chad Roberts, the city’s current water and sewer director, said they were agreeable to the plans.
Watts said the city neither supports nor opposes the proposal.
Watts said the city’s biggest concern is nitrates in the water, especially given the high concentrations in parts of Pierce and Madison counties.
Watts said the city’s well field has less than one part per million and performs well. While the city isn’t in support of expanded cattle feeding, it does appreciate the family’s attention to the situation and willingness to put in wells and pay for the testing by a certified tester twice a year.
The wells will cost $5,000 each, and the testing is $1,200 each time.
Among the conditions suggested for the permit is that the number of cattle cannot be expanded beyond 525 head.
Some residents of the area attended the meeting but did not speak in favor or against. The only house within the 1,320-foot setback is owned by the family.
Merlin Oswald, one of the commissioners, said the family has a lot of experience with cattle feeding. There also has been a great deal of work on this, and the family has worked hard to try to alleviate all the concerns, he said.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 7-0 to approve a conditional-use permit sought by Brent Wisnieski, doing business as BAWiz Rentals. The permit is to construct a two-bay barn for Battle Creek school buses on property described as Pioneer Town Site Co.’s, Battle Creek. The property is at 100 E. McAllister St. Wisnieski said he intends to purchase the property and build about a 42-foot-by-70-foot building, with about a 900-square-foot office. The building could house up to two buses for the Battle Creek Public Schools, one for such tasks as getting getting rid of ice and the other for maintenance on buses. There would be some storage of buses outside the building.
Four neighbors spoke against it. Among the concerns was the traffic would make McAllister Street, already in disrepair, in worse shape. Photos of the street were passed around. One of the neighbors said they would like the property to have a house built on it with a green lawn. Commissioners said there is nothing in the codes that prohibit it. It is allowed with a conditional-use permit. Some representatives of Battle Creek said there also are plans to redo the street at some point in the future. The vote in favor was 7-0 and will be brought before the Battle Creek City Council for final consideration, likely in May.
