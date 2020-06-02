One-vehicle rollover accident

A MEDICAL helicopter landed shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday south of Norfolk on Highway 81 for a one-vehicle rollover accident.

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

A 19-year-old Norfolk resident was transported by LifeNet helicopter on Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle rollover accident.

At about 8:40 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue, responded to the accident, which occurred south of Norfolk on Highway 81, south of the 555th Avenue intersection.

As a result of the accident, the driver had to extricated by Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

The driver — the lone occupant of the vehicle — was flown from the scene for treatment of injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Original story posted at 9:40 a.m.

Emergency officials were working shortly after 9 a.m. to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Norfolk on Highway 81.

The black SUV was flipped on the driver’s side, and emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to try to free the person.

It appears the driver was traveling north on Highway 81. A medical helicopter arrived at the scene about 9:05 a.m. The accident is near the Welcome to Norfolk sign south of town.

Southbound traffic was halted for about 10 minutes and northbound traffic was still closed as of mid-morning.

Tags

In other news

Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection

Omaha shooting victim has Norfolk connection

A handful of grainy and graphic videos led Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine to conclude that a white bar owner acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man on Saturday night.

US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — American cities erupted in violence and destruction in a seventh straight night of unrest, with several police officers shot or run over, amid boasts and threats from President Donald Trump to send in troops to “dominate the streets.”

Parisians return to cafes; Latin America sees virus surge

Parisians return to cafes; Latin America sees virus surge

PARIS (AP) — Parisians returned to the City of Light’s beloved sidewalk cafes as lockdown restrictions eased Tuesday, but health experts expressed deep concerns as several Latin American countries opted to reopen their economies despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.