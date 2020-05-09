Medical company assisting Tyson during pandemic

Tyson Foods announced Friday that it has partnered with Axiom Medical, a leading occupational health services and incident case management provider from Texas, to help support team members during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tyson Foods already put in place a host of safeguards and guidelines to help ensure team member health and safety at all of its facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance. As an additional step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Axiom will help case manage affected team members and enhance communications with affected individuals and their families by providing:
— Health support, including medical monitoring of ill or exposed team members, via 24/7 telephone access to licensed medical professionals.
— Facilitation of return-to-work clearances once team members have recovered.
— Ongoing education and best practices to reduce the spread of illness in the workplace.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods.
“The additional services Axiom provides will help to ensure our team members receive appropriate medical attention when they need it and can return to work safely. We care deeply about the welfare of every team member and are committed to providing them the best support as they help us maintain a healthy and stable food supply for the nation.”
Mark Robinson, Axiom Medical president and CEO, said his company looks forward to helping Tyson with the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“Tyson is an essential business critical to feeding America,” he said, “and it is a privilege to contribute to keeping Tyson team members safe in the workplace.”
Tyson Foods formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect workers.
The company’s efforts have included taking worker temperatures before every shift and installing more than 150 infrared walk-through temperature scanners; providing protective face masks; helping team members adhere to social distancing guidelines on the job by installing dividers at work stations and in breakrooms; providing more breakroom space; erecting outdoor tents where possible and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as team members enter the facilities.
The company has doubled its “thank you” bonus for its front-line workers. Team members who cannot come to work because of illness or child care issues related to COVID-19 will continue to qualify. Tyson Foods also has increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick.