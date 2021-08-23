An area man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of felony drug possession following a traffic stop.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 2:45 p.m. Friday, his office stopped a vehicle for a window tint violation just east of Norfolk on Highway 275. During the contact, Unger said, a Meadow Grove man who was identified as 22-year-old Dillon Stewart was allegedly found to be in possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. Stewart was placed under arrest and booked at the sheriff’s office on a felony drug charge and later posted bond, Unger said.
Stewart also was cited for a window tint violation on Thursday night by a deputy in Stanton County, according to the sheriff.