Josh Schultz had a relaxing weekend of tubing down the river planned.
Instead, the Meadow Grove resident received a call late Friday night that his property was one of many in the community damaged by a storm that rolled through.
“We were five hours away in Iowa. They were taking care of the dogs,” Schultz said of his next-door neighbors. “They sent us a picture...we turned around and came back.”
Schultz’s neighbor, Shane Novotny, watched the storm roll through, bringing with it heavy rain and straight-line winds strong enough to uproot trees and flatten corn.
“It was straight wind. It was wild,” he said. “I watched it. I couldn’t see across the street.”
The entrance to every southbound street into the Meadow Grove community was blocked by “Road Closed” signs so residents could clean up safely on Saturday morning.
Large tree branches rested on the roof of Schultz’ home. He said he was unsure if the damage had penetrated the structure.
The storm that rolled through Northeast Nebraska on Friday night began around 9:30 p.m., when the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Pierce, Antelope and Knox counties. About 45 minutes later, the warning was extended to include parts of Madison, Cedar and Stanton counties.
The weather service warned the storm had the potential to bring quarter-sized hail and 60 mile per hour winds.
In Norfolk, some tree limbs could be seen around town. One of the bigger branches was visible near Sunny Meadows Medical Clinic west of Norfolk. Norfolk’s strongest wind gust reached 44 miles per hour at about 11 p.m. at the airport.
But a few miles east of Meadow Grove, Amy Walz — who woke up early to assess the damage — said the wind blew so hard during Friday night’s storm there it “shook the house” and littered the farmground with downed leaves and branches.
“What a day’s work to clean up,” she said.
The storm also brought heavy rain throughout the area. Aaron Anderson of Pierce said he received 2.80 inches. The heavy rain — in conjunction with loss of power — flooded some basements in low-lying parts of the community.
The Battle Creek, Meadow Grove and Tilden areas were highly impacted by outages, said Tom Rudloff, manager of the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District in Battle Creek. ERPPD began receiving calls about downed power lines and possible outages just before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Rudloff.
Rudloff said that storms took out three subtransmission lines, subsequently impacting about eight of the district’s substations. The outages left about 3,000 Elkhorn Valley customers without power, but as of about 9 a.m. Saturday, power had been restored to all but 200 people in the district.
Elkhorn Valley observed four broken poles and widespread wire damage across much of the district. Most of the damage was observed east of Tilden, Rudloff said.
“It was a busy night,” said Mark Becker, corporate media and media services supervisor for NPPD.
Becker said damage across the state was reported, including power outages caused by wind and trees knocking down lines.
Becker said in Northeast Nebraska, he had reports all or most of the power was out in Meadow Grove and Tilden as well as other outages served by rural public power districts. He didn’t know specific numbers.
The Daily News received reports of power out in Battle Creek and all of Pierce as well most of the night. Power was restored in Pierce after 7 a.m.
Bobbie Risor, Emergency Management Coordinator for Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties, said there was considerable tree damage in the counties.
“Pierce got hit pretty hard with a lot of tree branches down. There are some big ones that will take payloaders to move.”
Unofficial reports indicated 3 inches of rain fell in Pierce, she said. Tilden, Meadow Grove, Battle Creek and Oakdale also got hit. Some places have buildings with holes from tree branches and many of the communities had branches blocking roads, Risor said.
Madison also had some small trees and branches down. The Madison County Fair had to be evacuated between roughly 10:30 and 11 p.m. while there were still thousands of people at the fair.
“It was starting to get ugly and (Sheriff) Todd Volk and the fair board made that call,” she said.
Also, Highway 275 had to be closed by Meadow Grove about midnight for a time as a live power line was across the road.
Becker said Omaha got hit hard with 188,000 customers still without power on Saturday morning.
“They called us and said, ‘We need help,’ ” Becker said. “We had to tell them we have enough of our own problems now.”
Other significant power outages occurred in Plattsmouth, McCook, Aurora and Kearney.
“It’s all over because we got crews out working all over the state,” Becker said.
Interstate 80 traffic on Saturday morning was moving at a crawl between McCook and Grand Island on Saturday morning. A major transmission line was down and the line was shut down, with traffic allowed to cross it slowly.
Becker said plans were to bring crews in and get the line lifted again about 10 a.m. Saturday.
Nebraska Public Power District crews will be busy in the coming days and reports will be given as they can be, he said.
* * *
Newsroom editor Jerry Guenther also contributed to this report.