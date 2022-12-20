During the public comment period of Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, former city employee Jim McKenzie again took issue with city officials regarding what he called “witch hunting and personal attacks against citizens.”
McKenzie’s comments were in response to a series of text messages he received from Ward 4 councilman Andrew McCarthy last Friday.
Photocopies provided to the Daily News at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting appear to show text messages from McCarthy to McKenzie questioning the purchase of property in the city. McKenzie alleges that those messages, however, were not intended for him at all, but rather were intended for another city official. He said that upon realizing his mistake, McCarthy tried to redirect the questioning directly toward McKenzie.
For the record, McCarthy has denied the allegations and said the messages were intended for McKenzie from the start but that there were transcription errors in the messages because they were delivered from his vehicle.
Messages
“I think it’s time we get some digging into Jim’s purchase of the CVS property,” the first message says. Shortly thereafter, another message says, “Jim owned 4 properties on CVS property when it was sold?”
According to McKenzie, those messages and subsequent ones questioning those property transactions are completely inappropriate.
“All of this is ridiculous and invasive questioning of a private citizen by a public official. There is no excuse for this, and no room for this in any city, much less Norfolk, Nebraska,” McKenzie said to council members.
Other documentation presented by McKenzie appears to show an email received from McCarthy later in the day on Friday asking more questions about his property transactions in Norfolk and how those transactions were legally structured. The email was sent from McCarthy’s city email account.
“This council person (McCarthy) has no right to ask me any of these questions or to make any insinuations,” McKenzie said. “It’s obvious to me that this elected official is trying to dig into my past to find something that will discredit me or dissuade me from speaking out on city issues. This is the kind of retribution that others have told me they fear from the City of Norfolk.”
Since his retirement in July, McKenzie has been a frequent critic of city officials and stands behind his right to question and criticize city officials when he feels it’s appropriate.
“I have every right to organize or campaign for or against any candidate or ballot issue. These are fundamental First Amendment rights of our constitution and should never be obstructed in any way,” McKenzie said.
McCarthy responds
In his email to McKenzie, councilman McCarthy said he was merely trying to understand the referenced real estate transactions. McCarthy also questioned why McKenzie, who was a “... VERY good employee ...” while working at the city, didn’t choose a more productive means of addressing his concerns, as opposed to “... creating chaos, divide and confusion.”
McCarthy added that while he believes McKenzie has valid concerns about the city, he does not appreciate McKenzie using the city council platform for personal issues with individuals. He added that he believes it was pertinent to question the transactions.
“I’m a citizen, too, and asked these questions because I thought they were fair to ask. He didn’t like it and again he used the city council platform instead of direct communication,” McCarthy said.
The messages from McCarthy included questions about when and how several properties were purchased by McKenzie, how those transactions were structured and who had been the real estate agent on the property sales.
McKenzie said he did not respond to McCarthy but rather decided to bring his concerns to the attention of the council body. He added that council members should welcome the concerns and criticisms of elected officials as they represent the concerns of the constituents who elected them.
“You don’t need to do some digging ... you need to do some listening,” he said.
McCarthy, who was ill and unable to attend Monday’s council meeting, responded after the meeting in a written statement provided to the Daily News.
The Norfolk City Council met on Monday evening with a full agenda, which included several rezoning issues, reconsideration of tabled items and an open public comment period. Council members present for the meeting were Kory Hildebrand, Shane Clausen, Gary Jackson, Thad Murren, Justin Webb, Frank Arens and Corey Granquist, along with Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. Not in attendance was councilman Andrew McCarthy.
The meeting lasted from 5:30 p.m. almost 8 p.m. and was attended by city officials and departments managers as well as more than 30 Norfolk citizens. The following is a recap of key points of interest from Monday’s session.
PUBLIC HEARINGS AND RELATED ACTION
— City finance director Randy Gates presented a report on findings and suggestions from the economic development Citizen Advisory Review Committee as required by state statutes Section 18-2715.
— City planning director Valerie Grimes addressed the council concerning a request from Universal Resources Inc. for a zoning change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District), to C-3 (Service Commercial District) on property generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south.
— In a 7-0 vote, the council approved Ordinance No. 5815 regarding a zoning change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and C-3 (Service Commercial District), to C-3 (Service Commercial District) generally located at 706 Columbia St. and property to the south.
— The council considered Resolution No. 2022-65 approving the final plat of Hupp Pile Addition. The resolution was unanimously approved.
REGULAR AGENDA
— In a 5-3 vote, council approved Ordinance No. 5814 authorizing a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District), to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) on property addressed as 301 S. Eighth St. This ordinance was tabled at the Dec. 5 city council meeting. Mayor Moenning cast the deciding vote on the ordinance.
— Ordinance No. 5810 amending sections 25-1, 25-2, 25-3 and 25-9 of the official city code to prohibit the removal of city corridor trees funded and/or planted by the city without prior written approval from the city and to allow planting a tree closer than 5 feet to the back of a curb on certain residential streets was adopted in a 6-1 vote. Councilman Hildebrand voted in opposition.
— The council voted to approve Ordinance No. 5811 annexing a tract of land generally located southeast of the intersection of East Benjamin Avenue and North Victory Road. This ordinance was passed unanimously.
— The council unanimously rejected Resolution 2022-63 to switch stop signs from north/south traffic to east/west traffic at the intersection of S. Seventh Street and Madison Avenue. It was agreed that the resolution could be reintroduced in future council business.
— The controversial amendment to the original engineering services agreement with JEO Consulting Group Inc. for the Johnson Park final design project for an amount of $99,820 was unanimously rejected by council. It was agreed that city administrator Andy Colvin would meet with JEO officials and the amendment could be reintroduced in the future.
The council gave unanimous approval to advertise for bids for the concrete improvements fiscal year 2022-23 project.
— Ordinance No. 5816 creating paving district No. 520 providing for paving of Starr Avenue, Walters Drive and Penney Lane all located in Walters' East Knolls 14th Addition, was unanimously approved by the council, which agreed to waive the second and third ordinance readings.
— In a unanimous vote, the council gave approval to purchase a Falcon 4 Ton-Transporter Asphalt Hot Box, through Sourcewell contract number 052417-FRM in the amount of $35,576 plus $2,260 shipping for a total of $37,836, for use by the street division.
— The purchase of air diffusers for the SBR system at the water pollution control plant from Vessco for the amount of $42,140, was unanimously approved by the council.
— A proposed agreement with PROS consulting for a parks and recreation master plan in the amount of $90,620 was rejected in a 5-2 vote. Councilmen Murren and Jackson were the only members to vote in favor of the proposal.