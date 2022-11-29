After nearly three weeks of waiting, incumbent Ward 4 city councilman Andrew McCarthy will keep his seat following a mandatory vote recount on Monday.
The final vote was 695 to 690 in favor of McCarthy
McCarthy held a slim two-vote lead over challenger Zach Steiner after Election Day, leading 691-689; however, the addition of seven provisional ballots increased McCarthy’s lead to 696-690 before the recount.
Provisional ballots are ones for which the eligibility of the voter, or the ballot, may be in question. Most often, provisional ballots represent voters who have moved since the last election cycle and live outside of their precinct. All provisional ballots are reviewed and either accepted or rejected by the county election canvassing board.
During Monday’s recount, one ballot in favor of McCarthy was disqualified, leaving a difference of only five votes.
Under Nebraska state law, because the difference in votes between the two candidates was less than 1% of McCarthy’s vote total after all ballots were tabulated, a recount was required.
Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss said the recount process, although time-consuming, worked the way it was supposed to.
“The process is built around checks and balances,” Pruss said. She added that her staff is careful with how the ballots are collected, sorted and counted, and she oversees every step of the way.
Both candidates, and a handful of supporters, were on hand for the recount on Monday.
“I am at peace about it,” Steiner said as the counting process was getting underway. “It’s in God’s hands now.”
Upon the announcement of the final vote total, the two candidates congratulated each other both for McCarthy’s victory and for the strong showing at the polls by Steiner.
“I knew it was going to be a tough battle,” McCarthy said of the tight race. “He had a lot of supporters and a lot of backing. I’m proud of our voters for turning out for both of us.”
McCarthy added that elected officials are faced with new challenges today and that they must be able to adapt to meet the needs of the people they serve.
As for an agenda for his next term in office, McCarthy said infrastructure is at the top of the list.
“Infrastructure is huge is the south side of Norfolk in Ward 4. Northwestern and First streets will be a big development project coming up and, of course, we’re going to be working ... with NPPD with the lighting for a lot of streets and areas from downtown to Madison (Avenue).”
McCarthy also said that taking care of the police and their facilities had to become a priority for city officials.
“The police department will be our first topic to tackle. With the possibility of a special election six months after the election, we have an opportunity to bond it in a different way,” McCarthy said.
He explained that state statute allows Norfolk, as a first-class city, to pursue a special election to help cover the costs of needed city improvements, such as police facility renovations. McCarthy said the funding for such projects could come through additional property tax or an occupation tax.
“That’s what the voters wanted ... they wanted the opportunity to pick and choose the items that they can vote on, so this is a way to potentially have a special election to vote just for the police department.”
Following the election loss, Steiner wished McCarthy well and said that though it was a tough loss, he plans to remain a part of the political process.
“There’s an election in two more years,” Steiner said when asked about his future plans.
He added that he hopes McCarthy will represent all of the voters in Ward 4.
“I wish Andrew the best of luck, and I hope that he works as hard for my supporters as I would have worked for his.”
Steiner also thanked the citizens of Norfolk and the voters in Ward 4.
“I can’t them enough for coming out. Seeing this process play out the way that it did has been a great learning experience,” Steiner said. “It’s a hard pill to swallow at only five votes, but that’s the way it works, and democracy only works when everybody is involved.”
The win means McCarthy will represent Ward 4 on council for another four-year term.