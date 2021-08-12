The Norfolk City Council selected Andrew McCarthy, owner of District Table & Tap, to replace Fred Wiebelhaus as representative for Ward 4.
McCarthy received unanimous approval from the council at a special meeting on Thursday after his name was moved forward by Mayor Josh Moenning from a pool that included two other candidates.
“We did receive three applicants,” Moenning said. “We were very pleased because it was a very talented group of candidates, and each were accomplished and qualified in their own right.”
Moenning said he moved McCarthy forward because of his experience in small businesses, his service on the Elkhorn Valley Museum board and his work with the Downtown Norfolk Association and Visit Norfolk Area Nebraska.
McCarthy has demonstrated a “drive and a passion to make Norfolk a better community,” Moenning said.
McCarthy is a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Northeast Community College.