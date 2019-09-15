LINCOLN — The walk-on safety transfer from Air Force was minding his own business when his name was screamed by a coach on the sideline.
“Lane! You go kick this one!”
So McCallum, a sophomore from Norfolk, ran in for the extra point. He’d end up taking two more.
“Honestly, it was so quick and didn’t even know what was going on,” McCallum said. “No time to get nervous, no time to think. Just kicked it.”
McCallum was called in after Isaac Armstrong had an extra point and two field goals blocked. Coach Scott Frost said after the game he trusted Armstrong but wanted to give McCallum some tries.
“I had a big decision to make a week ago. Who to make kick. You know I talked to the kickers. One was hurt before the game. One was hurt during the game," Frost said. "I trust Isaac (Armstrong) a lot because of how well he's done punting but Lane (McCallum) kicked well all week. Practice, too.
"Just the first time I'd ever see him kick It was hard for me to roll the dice on that, but we're going to keep giving him opportunities. He's done a great job at practice. Did a good job tonight."
Kicker Barret Pickering remains out with an injury. There’s been no timetable given by Frost on his return, other than “hopefully soon.”
McCallum said he didn’t expect he’d be kicking at Nebraska.
“Honestly, I didn’t want to. I’m not a big fan of just being a kicker,” McCallum said. “But obviously I’m just doing it right now to help.”
McCallum spent the 2017 season as a kicker at the Air Force Academy. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 2017. As a senior in 2016, McCallum was a Lincoln Journal Star Super-State selection after rushing for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, as he helped the Panthers to the Class A state playoffs. He also finished fourth on the team in tackles on the defensive side of the ball. An All-Nebraska kicker, McCallum holds Norfolk’s school record for points scored in a career with 354, as he made 120 of 123 extra points and 20 of 31 field goals in his career. McCallum also participated in basketball and soccer at Norfolk.
During Saturday's game, both teams struggled in the kicking game.
Armstrong, whose miss from 48 yards ended the Huskers' overtime loss at Colorado, had plenty of leg on a 36-yard field goal to open the scoring. But he had an extra point and 37- and 32-yard tries blocked. Armstrong, the starting punter, has been filling in as kicker for the injured Pickering.
Punting and kickoffs were adventures for NIU. The Huskies fumbled a snap and had a punt blocked. Instead of tempting fate, the Huskies lined up as if they were going for it on fourth down twice in the second quarter and had Bowers pooch punt out of the shotgun. The Huskies also had two kickoffs go out of bounds.
