Mayor releases plan to mitigate spread of virus

At a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Josh Moenning released details of the city’s plans to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes postponing large, city sponsored events.
Moenning began by specifying that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Norfolk or Madison county, but there had been 18 confirmed cases in Nebraska so far.
“Having the benefit of seeing how quickly the virus has spread in other communities and regions to date, it was determined that careful, strategic collective action should be taken to keep Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans safe,” he said.
City official, health official and others have been discussing how best to limit the spread of the virus, Moenning said.
“On Friday afternoon those standing here with me today, representing public health agencies, health care provider systems, schools, community centers and public safety emergency service operators had an extensive discussion about the threat of this virus and the importance of collective action to mitigate its spread and the impact of its spread,” he said.
To accomplish this, the mayor’s prayer breakfast, library events and other large community sponsored events will be postponed or canceled, Moenning said. Access to the library will also be restricted.
The city is also taking actions to safeguard the health of first responders, Moenning said.
Moenning encouraged Norfolkans to practice good hygiene and to stay home if they feel sick.
In the meantime, life must go on and local small businesses need support, Moenning said.
“Life does not need to stop,” he said. “I have no doubt we’ll come through this,” Moenning said.
Moenning was joined by representatives from local schools, public health departments, hospitals and other local agencies who gave more details about city’s plans.
