The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Newly elected mayor and council members will be sworn in and council president will be selected.

— Council will hold a town hall meeting on the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition.

— The council will hold a public hearing to consider a zoning change on a property located a half mile north of Benjamin Avenue and and west of 49th Street.  

— The council will hold a public hearing to consider a resolution declaring the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area blighted and substandard.  

— The council will consider an ordinance creating a paving district for Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.

— The council will consider creating a water extension district for Legacy Bend fourth addition.

— The council will consider amending city code to create separate divisions for emergency routes and truck routes, creating truck routes and restricting truck traffic in the city.

— The council will consider approval of a change order with Rutjens Construction for the South Fifth Street culvert and corporation gulch project resulting in a $3,443.18 decrease.

— The council will consider approving a change order with IES Commercial for the WPC SBR Electrical and Control Improvement project resulting in a $13,065 increase.

— The council will consider approving a change order with A & R Construction for the Highway 275 and 20th Street pedestrian improvements project resulting in a $44,610.48 decrease.

—The council will consider approving a change order with Elkhorn Paving Construction for the concrete improvements 2019-20 project resulting in a $19,987.90 increase.

— The council will consider an ordinance authorizing $155,000 general obligation off-street parking refunding bonds.

— The council will consider a resolution calling the $155,000 of outstanding Series 2014 general obligation off-street parking refunding bonds for redemption in January 2021.

— The council will consider purchase of a replacement snow blower to be used by the street division for $139,108.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

