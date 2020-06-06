Saturday’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in Norfolk ended at 6 p.m., concluding a day of peaceful protest.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning joined the protest late in the afternoon.
“I wanted to show support for those that are coming out in a peaceful show of solidarity,” he said.
Moenning said he was pleased with how members of the community reacted to the protests.
“The broad showing of support by people coming by has been encouraging,” he said.
Anneka Ramirez of Norfolk was at the protests for most of the day. She also thought the community’s reaction was overall positive, she said.
“What stood out the most was how many people driving by showed support,” she said.
Additionally, members of the community donated lunch, dinner, packs of water and even ice cream to the protesters, Ramirez said.
Not all interactions between the protesters and members of the community were positive, though.
Toward the end of the protest, one vehicle drove by with the passengers making rude hand gestures at the protesters.
The protesters spanned different age groups and ethnicities, but they wanted to send a common message.
“Ultimately, I’m here because I believe black lives matter,” Ramirez said. “I want the black people in our community to know that there are people who believe their lives matter.”
Emma Armbruster of Norfolk attended the previous demonstration in Norfolk. She also wanted to show solidarity, she said.
“I’m mostly out here in order to support others,” Armbruster said.
Karmen Sausier of Neligh said she realized she had to speak out after she and her husband adopted an African American child.
“We’ve had to educate ourselves. We were able to live in the dark under this whole white privilege,” she said. “We realized we could no longer be silent. White silence equals white consent.”
Sausier came to the protest with her husband, Chad, and some of their children, even though the kids were worried about coming at first.
“Our kids were frightened about being tear gassed,” she said. “We’re here to have a peaceful protest and stand up for what’s right.”
In the long run, more education on diversity and diversity training for educators is needed to make a difference, she said.
Moenning said he thinks it is important for Norfolk to be more inclusive and to continue the dialogue on race issues.
“I think it’s important that we not only engage in these types of discussions, but continue the discussion going forward,” he said.
Protesters gathered at the intersection of West Norfolk Avenue and South 13th Street for Saturday's protest. The protest went from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. People came and went throughout the day. At 12:30 p.m., there were approximately 20 protesters. By 6 p.m., there were eight people.
"I think we had a really good turnout most of the day," Ramirez said.