The City of Norfolk is encouraging citizens to use a mask or face shield.
While masks are not mandated, Mayor Josh Moenning issued a proclamation encouraging the the use of face coverings or face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 at Monday’s city council meeting.
One reason for the mandate is the rise in cases in Madison County, Moenning said.
“Madison County in recent weeks has seen one of the highest rates of new cases and hospitalization in the last 14 days in the state, per capita,” Moenning said. “Our hospital system and healthcare workers are stressed. The hospital is nearing 100% capacity.”
Moenning said the use of masks and face coverings will help to relieve some of that stress.
There is also economic motivation for wearing a mask, Moenning said.
“The reality is, too, that if we don’t do this, if we don’t get a handle on these numbers, we will not only continue to put ourselves and others at risk, we’ll risk facing another round of mandated business shutdowns and restrictions,” he said. “I don’t think anybody wants to see that."