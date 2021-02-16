City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

Though Norfolk’s mask mandate expires Tuesday night, facial coverings are still recommended.

To that end, Mayor Josh Moenning issued a proclamation Tuesday evening at the city council meeting encouraging the continued use of masks and other facial coverings when social distancing is not possible.

“COVID-19 continues to be present in the city of Norfolk and Madison county and it is important to protect the residents, visitors, students and employees in the city of Norfolk from the spread of COVID-19,” Moenning said. “Individual businesses and government offices or buildings may choose to continue their mask requirements as deemed necessary by the respective organizations.

“In an effort to continue curtailing the spread of COVID-19, I do hereby encourage residents and visitors to follow all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19 including the use of face shields, coverings or cloth-based masks in public areas where social distancing is not possible or practical.”

Moenning said Norfolkans stepped up to the challenge of battling COVID.

Madison County had one of the highest rates in the nation when the mandate was passed in late November, Moenning said. Presently, Madison County has some of the lowest numbers in the state.

“I think our citizens answered the call well,” he said.

The ordinance mandating masks and facial coverings included a sunset clause, or an end date, which is why the mandate expires Tuesday.

