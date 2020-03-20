Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning released information Friday morning with some updates about new efforts the City of Norfolk is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.
Launched recently is a Facebook page, “Northeast Nebraska COVID Community Response,” which is a resource offering timely information regarding response measures to area residents. This page, organized and coordinated by officials of the City of Norfolk and Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to offer updates about coronavirus and creative ideas to help Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans weather its impacts.
The city and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce are also hosting a small business virtual roundtable on Tuesday, March 24, at 9:30 a.m. It will be an opportunity for small business owners to engage with agencies and organizations, including local banks, that can provide program support and assistance. More information about the virtual meeting can be found in a page 1 story in today’s paper and online at norfolkdailynews.com.
Moenning also recommended Norfolkans continue to listen to health guidelines.
“I want to encourage Norfolkans and area residents to keep adhering to the aggressive cleanliness and social distancing guidelines suggested over recent days,” Moenning said. “In addition, to further limit exposure and help mitigate spread of the virus, I would encourage residents to limit travel outside the area unless absolutely necessary for the time being.”