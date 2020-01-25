HUMPHREY — Four bids were received to build the proposed restricted-crossing U-turn (RCUT) at the Highway 81/91 intersection.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) held a bid-letting in Lincoln last week.
Bidding companies and their bids are as follows:
— Paulsen Inc. — $2,498,111.75
— A&R Construction Co. — $2,571,503.44
— Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. — $2,659,082.72
• M.E. Collins Contracting Co. — $2,922,010.54
In an email, Sarah Soula, NDOT public involvement manager, said the NDOT has 30 days from the date of the bid-letting to make a decision on the bids.
This is the fourth time the NDOT has bid the project, and the first time it received more than one bid.
After receiving no bids in April, the NDOT received one bid from Iowa Civil Contracting Inc. on June 20, 2019, for $3,088,193. On July 25, 2019, the same company bid $3,012,713, which is $75,480 less than its June bid.
It also bid this time, submitting a bid lower than its first two bids.
Both bids were considerably higher than the $1.9 million estimate by the NDOT, and all four bids are higher than that estimate.
Because a contract has not been awarded at this time, any construction schedule is unknown.
The NDOT originally hoped to be build the RCUT in 2019.
The NDOT previously stated the lack of competitive bids stemmed from contractors being stretched by the workload from the March floods.
That appears to at least to have played a part in the lack of bids last year because four were received this time.
The NDOT said the RCUT is needed because of the history of right-angle crashes at the intersection and will address concerns regarding intersection traffic backups on Highway 91 resulting from vehicles waiting to make a left turn onto Highway 81.
The NDOT believes an RCUT would reduce left turns and through movement conflicts and has been shown to significantly decrease right-angle crashes on four-lane divided highways in other states where this design has been deployed.
The median in an RCUT would be constructed across Highway 81 so through movements and left-turn movements would be prohibited.
The NDOT has stated there will be room for large vehicles to maneuver through the RCUT.
Because construction was delayed by the lack of bids, the NDOT installed enhanced rumble strips to Highway 91 in an effort to make it safer. The NDOT stated previously the rumble strips would help bring attention to drivers that they are approaching an intersection.