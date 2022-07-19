May and June building permits
Residential
1002 S. Sixth St., Rosebet Santiago, install fence
916 S. Second St., Midwest Elite, Matthew Owens, install egress window
903 E. Knolls St., Christopher M. Liermann Jr., replace deck
908 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Edward Rooney, construct storage shed
702 N. 19th St., Greg and Lori Staudenmaier, remodel garage
509 Andy’s Lake Road, Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Scott and Betty Gesell, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
122 E Phillip Ave., Nicolas Romero, install fence
313 Regency Circle, Kelberlau Construction, William and Doris Kingsbury, finish basement
902 Jonathan Circle, Larry Anderson, construct shed
1005 Blaine St., Luis Garcia Martinez, replacing garage floor
4004 W. Norfolk Ave., Dennis Nathan, construct pole shed
3312 E. Benjamin Ave., Andrew and Tina Myer, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
712 S. Ninth St., Groundworks Nebraska LLC, Michael Lauritsen, repair foundation
505 Shannon Drive, Mark and Kathy Amen, construct platform deck
205 E. Pasewalk Ave., Lisleidy Pereira, install fence
721 E. Park Ave., Randy Praeuner, addition of deck
2501 Lake Ridge Drive, Hackel Construction Inc., Ridgeview LLC, remodel
504 S. Fourth St., Mark Neely Construction, Jerry Berney, addition of bathroom
1214 S. Third St., Justin Bertschinger, replace roof
313 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Amanda Menke, install egress window
1308 Taylor Ave., Groundworks Nebraska LLC, Michael Chikos, install basement wall support
307 Brentwood Drive, Frederick Construction, Ashton Lindsay, install egress window
2404 Hardison Drive, BRK Exteriors LLC, Andrew and Ruth Lear, replace roof
207 S. Pine St., Jerry Brungardt, G B Promotions Inc., install handrail & fence
1103 Grant Ave., Elite Egress LLC, Anthony Weiland, install egress window
1700 E. Berry Hill Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Cal and Nancy Liermann, install egress window
3200 Dover Drive, Reestman Construction, Noah and Michaela Pfeifer, basement finish
1308 S. Pine Industrial Road, Ken Funk Construction, NSW LLC, addition
800 E. Park Ave., Marci and Jim Sock, install patio cover
1902 Windsor Way, Tropical Waters Inc,. Joshua Pinkelman, swimming pool
125 E. Phillip Ave., Paul Ignowski, install wheelchair ramp
55939 843rd Road, Ronald Hall, construct roof over deck
500 S. Second St., Eduardo Andrade, install fence
407 W. Indiana Ave., Andrea Clemens, install fence
910 Ferguson Drive, Danny Fernau, construct deck
311 Indiana Ave., Jessica Suchan, install fence
1101 Sunrise Drive, Full Circle Services Inc., Innate Development LLC, construct pool house building
606 E. Maple Ave., Mark Benedict, finish basement
504 Blaine St., Santanas Construction LLC, Nancy Santiago, new roof
2313/2315 Skyline Drive, Langhorst Construction, Robert Mickelson/Maralyn Rezni, replace roof
1222 W. Madison Ave, Josh Gnat, install fence
2700 Dover Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Barbara Miller, install fence
705 Ferguson Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Ray Rutland, install fence
501 E. Walnut Ave., NoSwett Fencing, Joel Austin, install fence
1000 S. Third St., Andrew Leonard, install fence
904 Ferguson Drive, Craig Kopang, construct shed
1003 Eastridge St., RSJ Vogel Construction, Chad Dahlkoetter, construct roof over porch
800 Tara Heights Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Paul Saunders, install egress window
603 S. 15th St., Elite Egress LLC, Andrew Schmidt, install egress window
310 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Hoss Hammond, install egress window
3100 Dover Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Angela Pruden, install fence
111 Morningside Drive, Jason King, addition to single-family dwelling
2601 Lakeridge Drive, Pete Becker, new detached accessory building
1202 Fieldcrest Drive, Randy Ritter, construct shed
1001 Kelland Drive, H & R Construction Co., Max A. Swanson, addition to shed
4206 S. First St., Gary and Bobbi Krueger, replace deck
404 Ridgeway Drive, Joe Ebeling, construct garden shed
1216 W. Park Ave., Jack Johnson, install fence
1700 E. Berry Hill Drive, Cal and Nancy Liermann, install egress window
907 Ferguson Drive, Progressive Builders Valley Drive Properties, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
909 Ferguson Drive, Progressive Builders Valley Drive Properties, new single-family dwelling with attached garage
508 Meadow Lnne, Kurt Smith, construct storage shed
1402 Sheridan Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, John Stultz, install wall supports
2001 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construct new single-family dwelling with attached garage
1902 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construct new single-family dwelling with attached garage
108 El Camino Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Amy Okamoto, repair foundation wall
Commercial
2010 N. 37th St., Huff Construction Nebraska LLC, Lutheran High School Assn NE, addition to school
510 Pasewalk Ave., OCC Builders LLC, Norfolk Public School District, remodel and addition
1101 N. 18th St., Huff Construction Nebraska LLC, School district/City of Norfolk, addition to school
707 E. Norfolk Ave., Johnson’s Plumbing & Heating, addition for storage
2220 W. Omaha Ave., Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, new building
113 N. Ninth St., Cowboy Construction, Nebraska Rescue Mission, new storage building
426 W. Norfolk Ave. Love Signs Inc., Hit 'Em Up LLC, new sign (Fenders Coffee)
103 N. Fourth St., Love Signs Inc., P T Holdings LLC, new sign (4th St. Sweets)
605 Iron Horse Drive, Suite 2, Love Signs Inc., Norfolk Audiology, new sign (Norfolk Audiology)
3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, Love Signs Inc., DATTSPOS LLC, new sign (American Legion)
422 Hastings Ave., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., US Bank, demolition
1821 Riverside Blvd., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., M T J Properties LLC, new building
700 Georgia Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition
1208 Hayes Ave., Voecks Drywall, K V Rentals, demolition
1900 Vicki Lane, K Porter Construction, Behavorial Health Specialists Inc, demolition
610 E. Monroe Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition
3203 Koenigstein Ave., Neemeyer Restorations LLC, MetGreen Properties LLC, new commercial building
2200 S. 13th St., Beckenhauer Construction, B B R E Partnership/Bauer Built, renovation of office space
1226 Riverside Blvd., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., S W A M T LLC, addition to business
709 S. 37th St.. Midwest Builders, D & M Underground LLC, addition to business
1019 S. 13th St., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., P J S Properties LLC, addition to business
2201 W. Pasewalk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Scott Eldridge, new sign (Square Tire)
4104 N. First St., Norfolk Crush LLC, demolition
121 N. Third St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Radically Red LLC, repair of foundation walls
511 S. Fifth St., Hausmann Construction Inc., Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk, addition to school
400 W. Braasch Ave., Tri City Sign Co., First Interstate Bank, new sign (First Interstate Bank)
1400 Husker Road, Love Signs Inc., Morton Buildings, new sign
602/604 S. Fourth St., Theisen Grading/Hausmann Construction, Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk, demolition