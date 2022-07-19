May and June building permits

Residential

1002 S. Sixth St., Rosebet Santiago, install fence

916 S. Second St., Midwest Elite, Matthew Owens, install egress window

903 E. Knolls St., Christopher M. Liermann Jr., replace deck

908 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Edward Rooney, construct storage shed

702 N. 19th St., Greg and Lori Staudenmaier, remodel garage

509 Andy’s Lake Road, Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Scott and Betty Gesell, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

122 E Phillip Ave., Nicolas Romero, install fence

313 Regency Circle, Kelberlau Construction, William and Doris Kingsbury, finish basement

902 Jonathan Circle, Larry Anderson, construct shed

1005 Blaine St., Luis Garcia Martinez, replacing garage floor

4004 W. Norfolk Ave., Dennis Nathan, construct pole shed

3312 E. Benjamin Ave., Andrew and Tina Myer, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

712 S. Ninth St., Groundworks Nebraska LLC, Michael Lauritsen, repair foundation

505 Shannon Drive, Mark and Kathy Amen, construct platform deck

205 E. Pasewalk Ave., Lisleidy Pereira, install fence

721 E. Park Ave., Randy Praeuner, addition of deck

2501 Lake Ridge Drive, Hackel Construction Inc., Ridgeview LLC, remodel

504 S. Fourth St., Mark Neely Construction, Jerry Berney, addition of bathroom

1214 S. Third St., Justin Bertschinger, replace roof

313 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Amanda Menke, install egress window

1308 Taylor Ave., Groundworks Nebraska LLC, Michael Chikos, install basement wall support

307 Brentwood Drive, Frederick Construction, Ashton Lindsay, install egress window

2404 Hardison Drive, BRK Exteriors LLC, Andrew and Ruth Lear, replace roof

207 S. Pine St., Jerry Brungardt, G B Promotions Inc., install handrail & fence

1103 Grant Ave., Elite Egress LLC, Anthony Weiland, install egress window

1700 E. Berry Hill Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Cal and Nancy Liermann, install egress window

3200 Dover Drive, Reestman Construction, Noah and Michaela Pfeifer, basement finish

1308 S. Pine Industrial Road, Ken Funk Construction, NSW LLC, addition

800 E. Park Ave., Marci and Jim Sock, install patio cover

1902 Windsor Way, Tropical Waters Inc,. Joshua Pinkelman, swimming pool

125 E. Phillip Ave., Paul Ignowski, install wheelchair ramp

55939 843rd Road, Ronald Hall, construct roof over deck

500 S. Second St., Eduardo Andrade, install fence

407 W. Indiana Ave., Andrea Clemens, install fence

910 Ferguson Drive, Danny Fernau, construct deck

311 Indiana Ave., Jessica Suchan, install fence

1101 Sunrise Drive, Full Circle Services Inc., Innate Development LLC, construct pool house building

606 E. Maple Ave., Mark Benedict, finish basement

504 Blaine St., Santanas Construction LLC, Nancy Santiago, new roof

2313/2315 Skyline Drive, Langhorst Construction, Robert Mickelson/Maralyn Rezni, replace roof

1222 W. Madison Ave, Josh Gnat, install fence

2700 Dover Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Barbara Miller, install fence

705 Ferguson Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Ray Rutland, install fence

501 E. Walnut Ave., NoSwett Fencing, Joel Austin, install fence

1000 S. Third St., Andrew Leonard, install fence

904 Ferguson Drive, Craig Kopang, construct shed

1003 Eastridge St., RSJ Vogel Construction, Chad Dahlkoetter, construct roof over porch

800 Tara Heights Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Paul Saunders, install egress window

603 S. 15th St., Elite Egress LLC, Andrew Schmidt, install egress window

310 Brentwood Drive, Elite Egress LLC, Hoss Hammond, install egress window

3100 Dover Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Angela Pruden, install fence

111 Morningside Drive, Jason King, addition to single-family dwelling

2601 Lakeridge Drive, Pete Becker, new detached accessory building

1202 Fieldcrest Drive, Randy Ritter, construct shed

1001 Kelland Drive, H & R Construction Co., Max A. Swanson, addition to shed

4206 S. First St., Gary and Bobbi Krueger, replace deck

404 Ridgeway Drive, Joe Ebeling, construct garden shed

1216 W. Park Ave., Jack Johnson, install fence

1700 E. Berry Hill Drive, Cal and Nancy Liermann, install egress window

907 Ferguson Drive, Progressive Builders Valley Drive Properties, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

909 Ferguson Drive, Progressive Builders Valley Drive Properties, new single-family dwelling with attached garage

508 Meadow Lnne, Kurt Smith, construct storage shed

1402 Sheridan Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, John Stultz, install wall supports

2001 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construct new single-family dwelling with attached garage

1902 Bristol Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construct new single-family dwelling with attached garage

108 El Camino Drive, Thrasher Basement Systems, Amy Okamoto, repair foundation wall

Commercial

2010 N. 37th St., Huff Construction Nebraska LLC, Lutheran High School Assn NE, addition to school

510 Pasewalk Ave., OCC Builders LLC, Norfolk Public School District, remodel and addition

1101 N. 18th St., Huff Construction Nebraska LLC, School district/City of Norfolk, addition to school

707 E. Norfolk Ave., Johnson’s Plumbing & Heating, addition for storage

2220 W. Omaha Ave., Progressive Builders, Valley Drive Properties, new building

113 N. Ninth St., Cowboy Construction, Nebraska Rescue Mission, new storage building

426 W. Norfolk Ave. Love Signs Inc., Hit 'Em Up LLC, new sign (Fenders Coffee)

103 N. Fourth St., Love Signs Inc., P T Holdings LLC, new sign (4th St. Sweets)

605 Iron Horse Drive, Suite 2, Love Signs Inc., Norfolk Audiology, new sign (Norfolk Audiology)

3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, Love Signs Inc., DATTSPOS LLC, new sign (American Legion)

422 Hastings Ave., Norfolk Construction Co. Inc., US Bank, demolition

1821 Riverside Blvd., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., M T J Properties LLC, new building

700 Georgia Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition

1208 Hayes Ave., Voecks Drywall, K V Rentals, demolition

1900 Vicki Lane, K Porter Construction, Behavorial Health Specialists Inc, demolition

610 E. Monroe Ave., K Porter Construction, City of Norfolk, demolition

3203 Koenigstein Ave., Neemeyer Restorations LLC, MetGreen Properties LLC, new commercial building

2200 S. 13th St., Beckenhauer Construction, B B R E Partnership/Bauer Built, renovation of office space

1226 Riverside Blvd., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., S W A M T LLC, addition to business

709 S. 37th St.. Midwest Builders, D & M Underground LLC, addition to business

1019 S. 13th St., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., P J S Properties LLC, addition to business

2201 W. Pasewalk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Scott Eldridge, new sign (Square Tire)

4104 N. First St., Norfolk Crush LLC, demolition

121 N. Third St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Radically Red LLC, repair of foundation walls

511 S. Fifth St., Hausmann Construction Inc., Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk, addition to school

400 W. Braasch Ave., Tri City Sign Co., First Interstate Bank, new sign (First Interstate Bank)

1400 Husker Road, Love Signs Inc., Morton Buildings, new sign

602/604 S. Fourth St., Theisen Grading/Hausmann Construction, Christ Lutheran Church of Norfolk, demolition

