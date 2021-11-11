Next on the Norfolk Area Concert Association's season lineup is Masters of Soul, performing in Norfolk's Johnny Carson Theatre on Friday, Nov. 12.
The touring group from Virginia, made up of three female vocalists, three male vocalists and four instrumentalists, celebrates “the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music,” according to its website. Performing hits by classic artists like Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and The Temptations, the group members reminisce in the old days when the Motown genre got its start.
This "dynamic and dynamite tribute to the best of Motown" is roughly 90 minutes of glamorous costumes and choreography by a close-knit troupe; some cast members have even been touring around the country together for decades.
Linda Libengood, the concert association’s executive administrator, is looking forward to the concert because of the memories the songs evoke and the amount of fun she has listening to the genre.
"It's going to be a lot of sound," she said. "I have always enjoyed that; it's something I grew up with. I love the Motown sound, the harmonies ... it's music we can dance to."
The box office opens at 6:30, while the show starts at 7:30. Single-entry tickets cannot be purchased; the concert association sells only season passes allowing entrance to all of its concerts.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For information on becoming a member, go to http://concertassociation.net/norfolkne/membership.cfm