President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the federal government’s so-called “Mexico City policy” has evoked both support and criticism around the country.
Concerns include that by discontinuing the policy, the Biden administration is authorizing taxpayer dollars to fund abortions around the world.
On Friday, the Rev. Scott Schilmoeller of Norfolk said he would rather not focus on that so much but instead approach the question of abortion from love.
“Being part of the pro-life movement means first and foremost being for something rather than against something. And it means being for the dignity of each human person,” Schilmoeller said.
“Jesus says, ‘Love God above all things and love your neighbor as yourself.’ So we know that each of us desires to have our own dignity respected and so we are for that because life is a gift from God. And we know his commandments are clear,” Schilmoeller said.
When it comes to areas of country and legislation that are a violation of human dignity, the movement is against that, Schilmoeller said.
Christians and the Catholic Church stand up for God and the way he made things and his purposes, he said, so naturally that means being against abortion and anything that is against human dignity.
Most years, students from Norfolk and many area towns would spend a day traveling around the clock on buses to take part in a national March for Life in Washington, D.C. Then they would return, again riding buses around the clock.
Because of the pandemic, many schools and people stayed home and took part virtually or participated in local marches. That included the one that took place Friday in Norfolk.
This year about 200 students from Norfolk Catholic, along with parents and other supporters marched. In addition, students and supporters from West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family took part, with between 400 and 500 participants estimated.
Schilmoeller said he had taken part in three marches in Washington, which annually include an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 marchers.
“You see a crowd with half of a million people marching and it is amazing,” he said, “but at the same time, when you look at the millions of people who are not here because of abortions, it really is a small number in comparison. We are standing up for those who didn’t have a chance to stand up for themselves.”
Janice Christiansen of Norfolk helped to organize the March for Life.
She said Friday’s march helps show people there are many people who support life.
“I am glad we are doing this today. We are are a pro-life state and community, and this shows others that people are willing to stand up and be known, and are willing to stand up for the unborn,” Christiansen said.
After Friday’s march, the group was invited to celebrate Mass together at St. Mary's Church, with a theme of protection of the unborn.
Christiansen said there are many women hurting from past abortions. That includes guilt, a feeling of loss and depression.
“We will be praying today for all those women,” she said. “They deserve so much better.”