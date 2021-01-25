Christopher Manzer has been denied parole by the Nebraska State Board of Parole.

A spokeswoman for the parole board said Manzer was denied parole Friday and would not be eligible to come before the parole board again until January 2022.

On Nov. 15, 1992, when Manzer was 17 years old, he shot his father, Mark Manzer, on the family dairy farm in Pierce County. He also wounded his sister, Joy, who was 15 at the time.

In the aftermath of the shooting, it was revealed that Christopher Manzer — who had been involved in several confrontations with his father — decided to kill him rather than get in trouble over missing curfew and getting a traffic ticket. He was convicted of second-degree murder.

Manzer is being housed at the the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

