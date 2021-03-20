The mangled remains of a car at the intersection of Sixth Street and Madison Avenue sit there as part of an effort by Operation Lifesaver Nebraska (OLN) to remind people of train safety.
OLN, a state chapter of the international nonprofit Operation Lifesaver Inc., has remnants of such accidents placed around the state. According to its website, the mission of the OLN is "to end collisions, deaths and injuries at highway-grade rail crossings and along railroad rights of way."
Taylor Kelley, manager of safety and training for Nebraska Central Railroad and board member for OLN, said the displays are real cars involved in nonfatal railroad incidents. OLN receives the cars after insurance reports are finished, and members of the chapter rotate them around applicable railway stops in the state. Currently, there is one model in Norfolk and two in Lincoln.
OLN volunteers give presentations about railroad safety at schools, driver’s education courses and community events. Kelley has joined volunteers in manning OLN booths at past county fairs in both Platte and Madison counties, in addition to making public service announcement materials.
Presentations have changed because of COVID-19 restrictions, with volunteers now mostly speaking through video calls, but Kelley said their message is still imperative.
"The more people we get in front of, especially at a young age, the more can develop safe habits, driving and walking," he said.
Operation Lifesaver Inc. has active chapters in 49 states, the District of Columbia and five other countries. It focuses on the "Three E's," according to the OLN website: "Educate, Enforcement, Engineering."
The most recent complete study done by the Federal Railroad Administration found on Operation Lifesaver Inc.'s website documented numbers involving vehicle-train incidents in 2018. The report showed 2,231 collisions, 260 fatalities and 846 injuries that year in the United States.
Billboards may help raise awareness of accidents, but nothing commands drivers' and pedestrians' attention quite like a massive piece of metal warning them to watch out when crossing the tracks.
"When people actually see what can cause the destruction, it is easier for us to put it in layman's terms that it is real," Kelley said. "It hits home when it is real instead of seeing it on TV. ... We can imagine being in that position."