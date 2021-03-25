Man, woman arrested in disturbance

On Thursday at about 9:30 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people following a disturbance at a Woodland Park residence.

Elliot Anderson, 22, and Safaa Mohammed, 21, both of Norfolk, were arrested following the physical disturbance that led to Mohammed being taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Anderson was charged with third-degree assault, possession of marijuana and a probation violation. Mohammed was charged with criminal trespass, disturbing the peace and third-degree assault, Unger said.

Anderson declined medical treatment for injuries he suffered.

