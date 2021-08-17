A man who already had warrants for his arrest in Madison and Douglas counties was located by police Tuesday morning and faces additional charges.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer was inside a business in the 1000 block of South 13th Street. While there, a male, whom the officer recognized as Shawnessy Sulley, 44, homeless, walked into the business, Bauer said.
The officer believed that Sulley had an active Madison County arrest warrant and checked the status of the warrant. The officer found that the warrant was still active, Bauer said, on top of a second arrest warrant out of Douglas County.
Once Sulley left the business, officers made contact with him in the parking lot and told him that he was under arrest. Sulley argued with the officer and then ran away from the officer, Bauer said. The officer caught Sulley, Bauer said, but he refused to cooperate and be handcuffed. After several attempts, Sulley was handcuffed.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a baggie of suspected methamphetamine from his wallet. Sulley was arrested on the two arrest warrants, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.