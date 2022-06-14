A previously wanted Norfolk man was taken into custody on Monday and now faces a felony drug charge.

At 11:03 a.m., a Norfolk police officer was patrolling near 11th Street and Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer saw a man walking and recognized him as 28-year-old Rene Garcia of Norfolk.

The officer knew that Garcia had an active Madison County arrest warrant, Bauer said, so Garcia was taken into custody. In a subsequent search, officers allegedly recovered a folded $1 bill from Garcia’s pants pocket. Inside the bill was a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

