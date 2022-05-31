A Norfolk man with a lengthy list of criminal charges added to that list over Memorial Day weekend.

At 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police received a complaint about a vehicle driving over curbs and swerving in the roadway, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The license plate and description of the vehicle were provided by the witness.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver initially provided a fictitious name to an officer, Bauer said, but he was correctly identified through his fingerprints. The man was identified as 28-year-old Julio Ordonez-Pablo of Norfolk.

It was discovered that Ordonez-Pablo’s license had been revoked and that he had three active Madison County arrest warrants. He was arrested on the warrants and on suspicion of driving during revocation and false reporting, Bauer said.

Ordonez-Pablo was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

