Arrest action NDN
Angelo Ricard of Norfolk was arrested in connection with driving under suspension on Tuesday after driving away from a court appearance in Stanton.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Ricard was seen getting into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Stanton County Courthouse. Ricard was known to have his license suspended. He entered the vehicle on the passenger side, then moved to the driver’s seat and drove away, Unger said.

Ricard was at the courthouse for an appearance on felony drug charges, Unger said.

Ricard was stopped by the sheriff’s office in connection with driving during suspension. He was released after posting bond, Unger said.

