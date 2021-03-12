A man with two Lancaster County arrest warrants was taken into police custody Thursday night for multiple alleged offenses during a traffic stop.
At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had only one headlight, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The driver indicated that he did not have any identification and verbally told the officer a name, Bauer said. During further questioning, the driver produced an “international driver’s license” with a different name on it. This document was proven to be fake, police said.
During the traffic stop, the officer could smell alcohol coming from the driver. He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers and the results indicated impairment. He was then taken into custody and, upon arrival at the city jail, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was contacted to help identify the subject. The trooper was able to run the man’s fingerprints through a portable automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS), Bauer said.
The male was identified as Anibal Maradiaga-Alvarez, 26, homeless. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — fourth offense, driving during revocation, criminal impersonation and two active Lancaster County arrest warrants. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.