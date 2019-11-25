Court action large NDN

PONCA (AP) — A Wakefield man has been given four years in prison for locking two of his children in a bedroom and denying them food.

According to Dixon County District Court records, 55-year-old Patrick Henderson also was sentenced Friday to a year of post-release supervision after he leaves prison.

He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse — one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.

His wife, 43-year-old Angel Henderson, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury.

Prosecutors said the Hendersons fed their 14-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister only once a day and not at all if they failed to finish their schoolwork. The boy also told officials his mother would choke, kick and hit them.

