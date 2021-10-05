A former Norfolk man who led multiple agencies on a chase in Stanton County last month was arrested in Omaha on Tuesday.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Shawnessy Sulley Jr., 21, was apprehended late Tuesday afternoon in Omaha by the Omaha Police Department on a felony arrest warrant issued in Stanton County.
The sheriff’s office had been communicating with the Omaha Police Department's gang unit in recent days about Sulley's possible wherabouts in the metro area, Unger said.
Sulley had faced four felony charges, including assault on an officer, possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
He also faces a charge of willful reckless driving resulting from an incident that started on Aug. 17 during a traffic stop on Highway 275 east of Norfolk.
Sulley fled in his vehicle at high speeds, nearly striking a deputy sheriff before driving off the roadway once his vehicle became disabled. He then jumped out the passenger window of the moving car and was able to evade capture at that time by fleeing into a heavily wooded area that was searched for several hours by multiple law enforcement agencies.
"You can run and hide, but sooner or later you have to answer for your actions," the sheriff said.
Sulley is now scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court later this month and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Unger.