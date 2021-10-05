A former Norfolk man who led multiple agencies on a chase in Stanton County last month was arrested in Omaha on Tuesday. 

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Shawnessy Sulley Jr., 21, was apprehended late Tuesday afternoon in Omaha by the Omaha Police Department on a felony arrest warrant issued in Stanton County. 

The sheriff’s office had been communicating with the Omaha Police Department's gang unit in recent days about Sulley's possible wherabouts in the metro area, Unger said.

Sulley had faced four felony charges, including assault on an officer, possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. 

He also faces a charge of willful reckless driving resulting from an incident that started on Aug. 17 during a traffic stop on Highway 275 east of Norfolk. 

Sulley fled in his vehicle at high speeds, nearly striking a deputy sheriff before driving off the roadway once his vehicle became disabled. He then jumped out the passenger window of the moving car and was able to evade capture at that time by fleeing into a heavily wooded area that was searched for several hours by multiple law enforcement agencies. 

"You can run and hide, but sooner or later you have to answer for your actions," the sheriff said.

Sulley is now scheduled to appear in Stanton County Court later this month and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to Unger.

In other news

Honoring the fallen

Honoring the fallen

The Young Americans for Freedom chapter at Wayne State College is planning a memorial service to honor the 13 American soldiers who died in Afghanistan in August.

Rural Alaska at risk as COVID surge swamps faraway hospitals

Rural Alaska at risk as COVID surge swamps faraway hospitals

TANACROSS, Alaska (AP) — One Alaska Native village knew what to do to keep out COVID-19. They put up a gate on the only road into town and guarded it round the clock. It was the same idea used a century ago in some isolated Indigenous villages to protect people from outsiders during another …

Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety

Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety

NEW YORK (AP) — A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.

Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday

Flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday

In accordance with U.S. law, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, from sunrise to sunset in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service — honoring firefighters who died in the line of duty.