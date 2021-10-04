A Pierce man who posted bond to get out of jail on Friday was out for only a day before he had another run-in with the law.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue for a disturbance. It was reported that a male was at the residence threatening to kill the property owner.
While officers were driving to the residence, Bauer said, it was reported that the male had brandished a knife. When officers arrived, they detained and searched the man, who was identified as 40-year-old Troy Chaney of Pierce.
Officers reportedly recovered a pocket knife from Chaney, and several witnesses at the scene identified it as the knife Chaney had brandished when he threatened the property owner, Bauer said.
Chaney was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
According to court documents, Chaney posted 10% of a $10,000 bond on Friday on an unrelated charge and was released from the Madison County Jail. He is charged with possession of methamphetamine in that case.