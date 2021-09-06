STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests over the Labor Day holiday weekend following traffic stops.
At about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 275, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The driver, Quinton Johnson, 25, of Bellevue was found to also have a suspended license and had two no bond arrest warrants out of Sarpy County. Johnson was placed under arrest and jailed until Sarpy County takes custody of him, the sheriff said.
In an unrelated case, on Saturday at about 6:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office stopped a westbound pickup on Highway 275 near Pilger for driving on the shoulder. The driver, Mathew Gaunt, 37, Norfolk, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for DWI, Unger said.
Gaunt was transported to the sheriff’s office where he failed a chemical breath test, testing more than twice the legal limit. He was also found to have two prior DWI convictions and was jailed on felony charges of third offense aggravated DWI (Above .150% BAC).
He remained in custody pending the posting of a cash bond.